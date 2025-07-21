

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), a provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, Monday said that it has named Emmanuel Ligner, President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 18, 2025.



Ligner succeeds Michael Stubblefield, who had announced his wish to step down from the role in April this year.



Ligner, with more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, was the CEO of Cerba HealthCare most recently.



