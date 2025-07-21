Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) (the "Company"), the parent company of Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), reported second quarter 2025 results with highlights as follows:

Second quarter 2025 highlights:

Net earnings were $5.2 million or $0.97 per share and $0.95 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $4.9 million or $0.93 per share and $0.89 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.57% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were $9.5 million or $1.79 per share and $1.74 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $8.8 million or $1.67 per share and $1.61 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

Cash dividends were $0.56 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.54 per share for the prior year period.

Total loans were $1.16 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2024.

Non-performing assets were $4.8 million or 0.28% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.8 million or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $1.51 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2024.

Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, were $1.36 billion or 90.05% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.34 billion or 90.17% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

Net interest margin was 3.54% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net earnings were $5.2 million or $0.97 per share and $0.95 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $4.9 million or $0.93 per share and $0.89 per diluted share for the prior year period. William D. Cable, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in second quarter net earnings to increases in net interest income and non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses and an increase in non-interest expense, compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $14.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $13.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income is due to a $650,000 increase in interest income and a $531,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income is primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by a $19,000 decrease in interest income on balances due from banks and a $408,000 decrease in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans. The decrease in interest income on balances due from banks is primarily due to rate decreases implemented by the Federal Reserve from September 2024 through December 2024. The decrease in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to a reduction in balances outstanding. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $14.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $13.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was a recovery of $213,000, compared to a recovery of $468,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the recovery for credit losses is primarily attributable to a smaller reduction in reserves on construction loans during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the reduction in reserves on construction loans during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The reduction in reserves on construction loans during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in construction loan balances outstanding and unfunded construction loan balances during the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income was $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $792,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in appraisal volume, which was partially offset by a $628,000 decrease in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to a decrease in income on small business investment company (SBIC) investments.

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $633,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in appraisal volume and a $341,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to an increase in salary and insurance expense, which were partially offset by a $218,000 decrease in other non-interest expense primarily due to a decrease in debit card expense, and a $47,000 decrease in occupancy expense primarily due to a decrease in equipment maintenance expense.

Net earnings were $9.5 million or $1.79 per share and $1.74 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $8.8 million or $1.67 per share and $1.61 per diluted share for the prior year period. The increase in year to date net earnings is primarily attributable to increases in net interest income and non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses and an increase in non-interest expense, compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $28.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $26.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income is due to a $810,000 increase in interest income and a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income is primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by a $576,000 decrease in interest income on balances due from banks and a $569,000 decrease in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans. The decrease in interest income on balances due from banks is due to a reduction in balances outstanding and rate decreases implemented by the Federal Reserve from September 2024 through December 2024. The decrease in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to a reduction in balances outstanding. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $28.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $27.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was an expense of $55,000, compared to a recovery of $377,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses is primarily attributable to a reduction in reserves on construction loans during the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily due to a decrease in construction loan balances outstanding, combined with an increase in provision expense for unfunded construction loans during the six months ended June 30, 2025 resulting from an increase in unfunded commitments on construction loans.

Non-interest income was $14.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $13.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.4 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in appraisal volume, which was partially offset by a $802,000 decrease in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to a decrease in income on small business investment company (SBIC) investments.

Non-interest expense was $30.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $29.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $1.1 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in appraisal volume and a $149,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to an increase in salary expense, which were partially offset by a $401,000 decrease in other non-interest expense primarily due to a decrease in debit card expense, and a $130,000 decrease in occupancy expense primarily due to a decrease in equipment maintenance expense.

Income tax expense was $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate was 22.56% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 22.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Income tax expense was $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate was 22.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 19.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to a $322,000 interest receivable booked during the six months ended June 30, 2024 on a deposit for taxes paid prior to a settlement with the North Carolina Department of Revenue ("NCDOR") to withdraw the disallowance of certain tax credits previously purchased by the Bank.

Total assets were $1.69 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.65 billion as of December 31, 2024. Available for sale securities were $371.6 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $388.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Total loans were $1.16 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2024.

Non-performing assets were $4.8 million or 0.28% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.8 million or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets include $4.2 million in residential mortgage loans, $442,000 in commercial mortgage loans and $216,000 in other loans at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.7 million in residential mortgage loans, $463,000 in commercial mortgage loans, $257,000 in other loans, and $369,000 in other real estate owned at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $9.8 million or 0.85% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to $10.0 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $203,000 primarily due to a $90,000 decrease in the allowance on construction loans from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 and the removal of the $60,000 Hurricane Helene reserve included in the allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was primarily due to a $161,000 increase in the allowance for unfunded construction loans resulting from a $2.8 million increase in unfunded commitments on construction loans during the six months ended June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments is included in other liabilities on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. Management believes the current level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate; however, there is no guarantee that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.51 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.48 billion as of December 31, 2024. Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations of $250,000 or less, were $1.36 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.34 billion at December 31, 2024. Management believes it is useful to calculate and present core deposits because of the positive impact this low cost funding source provides to the Bank's overall cost of funds and profitability. Certificates of deposit in amounts of more than $250,000 totaled $150.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $145.9 million December 31, 2024.

Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Shareholders' equity was $144.0 million, or 8.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $130.6 million, or 7.90% of total assets, at December 31, 2024.

Peoples Bank operates 16 banking offices in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this earnings release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by the Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 33,017 $ 30,919 $ 31,909 Interest-bearing deposits 68,983 28,347 50,926 Cash and cash equivalents 102,000 59,266 82,835 Investment securities available for sale 371,614 388,003 393,260 Other investments 2,648 2,728 2,779 Total securities 374,262 390,731 396,039 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,541 1,367 1,288 Loans 1,157,975 1,138,404 1,110,672 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,792 ) (9,995 ) (10,016 ) Net loans 1,148,183 1,128,409 1,100,656 Premises and equipment, net 14,644 14,847 15,888 Cash surrender value of life insurance 17,587 17,675 18,365 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 35,628 39,667 40,327 Total assets $ 1,693,845 $ 1,651,962 $ 1,655,398 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 406,556 $ 402,254 $ 415,977 Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings 754,125 741,363 710,446 Time, over $250,000 150,580 145,939 147,333 Other time 202,558 195,175 202,200 Total deposits 1,513,819 1,484,731 1,475,956 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - 18,824 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,464 15,464 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,557 21,204 20,842 Total liabilities 1,549,840 1,521,399 1,531,086 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,459,441 shares at 6/30/25, 5,457,646 shares at 12/31/24, 5,457,646 at 6/30/24 48,708 48,658 48,678 Common stock held by deferred compensation trust, at cost; 150,463 shares at 6/30/25, 158,580 shares at 12/31/24, 166,247 shares at 6/30/24 (1,527 ) (1,757 ) (1,980 ) Deferred compensation 1,527 1,757 1,980 Retained earnings 127,506 121,062 115,623 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,209 ) (39,157 ) (39,989 ) Total shareholders' equity 144,005 130,563 124,312 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,693,845 $ 1,651,962 $ 1,655,398

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 16,648 $ 15,571 $ 32,664 $ 30,709 Interest on due from banks 706 725 1,056 1,632 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 2,087 2,551 4,348 5,142 State and political subdivisions 694 695 1,388 1,390 Other 585 528 1,234 1,007 Total interest income 20,720 20,070 40,690 39,880 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits 2,729 2,438 5,381 4,498 Time deposits 3,152 3,628 6,285 7,309 Junior subordinated debentures 242 283 483 567 Other - 305 - 786 Total interest expense 6,123 6,654 12,149 13,160 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,597 13,416 28,541 26,720 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (213 ) (468 ) 55 (377 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 14,810 13,884 28,486 27,097 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,372 1,346 2,784 2,686 Other service charges and fees 156 180 342 364 Gain/(loss) on sale of securities - - (4 ) - Mortgage banking income 41 74 68 125 Insurance and brokerage commissions 258 219 495 465 Appraisal management fee income 3,973 3,181 7,015 5,595 Miscellaneous 1,893 2,521 3,522 4,324 Total non-interest income 7,693 7,521 14,222 13,559 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 7,168 6,827 13,956 13,807 Occupancy 2,058 2,105 4,086 4,216 Appraisal management fee expense 3,156 2,523 5,575 4,427 Other 3,458 3,676 6,796 7,197 Total non-interest expense 15,840 15,131 30,413 29,647 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,663 6,274 12,295 11,009 INCOME TAXES 1,503 1,386 2,790 2,173 NET EARNINGS $ 5,160 $ 4,888 $ 9,505 $ 8,836 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.97 $ 0.93 $ 1.79 $ 1.67 Diluted net earnings $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 1.74 $ 1.61 Cash dividends $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.56 $ 0.54 Book value $ 27.12 $ 23.49 $ 27.12 $ 23.49

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 415,919 $ 445,098 $ 424,518 $ 444,289 $ 442,097 Loans 1,156,140 1,108,684 1,149,274 1,100,671 1,113,488 Earning assets 1,639,475 1,610,811 1,625,624 1,608,396 1,611,816 Assets 1,680,854 1,650,008 1,666,177 1,648,905 1,653,356 Deposits 1,513,519 1,461,596 1,502,234 1,444,950 1,465,965 Shareholders' equity 137,223 119,443 136,373 120,927 129,866 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.57 % 3.35 % 3.54 % 3.34 % 3.36 % Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.99 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.08 % 16.46 % 14.06 % 14.69 % 12.59 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 8.16 % 7.24 % 8.18 % 7.33 % 7.85 % June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 9,792 $ 10,016 $ 9,995 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 1,258 1,565 1,101 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (2) 55 (377 ) (285 ) Charge-offs (2) (284 ) (1,228 ) (1,981 ) Recoveries (2) 183 375 551 ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 4,822 $ 4,156 $ 4,440 90 days past due and still accruing - - - Other real estate owned - - 369 Total non-performing assets $ 4,822 $ 4,156 $ 4,809 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.29 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets 203.07 % 241.00 % 207.84 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.85 % 0.90 % 0.88 % LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of loans by risk grade Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.29 % 0.29 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 20.23 % 19.57 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 71.53 % 72.99 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 6.97 % 5.95 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 0.46 % 0.66 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.52 % 0.54 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 %

At June 30, 2025, including non-accrual loans, there was one relationship exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade, which totaled $1.4 million; there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade. At December 31, 2024, including non-accrual loans, there was one relationship exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade, which totaled $1.5 million; there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using an effective tax rate of 22.78% and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

(2) For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2024.

Contact: William D. Cable, Sr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey N. Hooper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

828-464-5620

