Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF), (the "Company" or "Nicola") today that it is electing to accelerate the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company originally issued under financings completed on February 25, 2025 (the "Financings") exercisable at C$0.40 per common share (collectively, the "Warrants").

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") equals or exceeds C$0.60 for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Period"), to the date which is 30 days following the dissemination of a news release announcing the acceleration. As the closing price of the Company's common shares has equaled or exceeded C$0.60 per share over each of the last 10 trading days ended July 21, 2025, on the TSXV, it hereby provides notice of the Acceleration Period in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. The Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants originally issued under the Financings to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on August 20, 2025 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

Proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants will be used for general working capital purposes, which may include funding exploration and milling activities.

Mr. Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola Mining Inc., commented, "The warrant expiry acceleration is representative of the Company's successful execution of multiple milestones, which is reflected in our share price. Nicola is experiencing a confluence of events via gold and silver production and exploration at New Craigmont, both of which we will continue to provide updates."

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully-permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States..

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259389

SOURCE: Nicola Mining Inc.