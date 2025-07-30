Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it has commenced work on its 10,000 bulk sample1 at its Dominion Creek Mineral Project ("Dominion"), a high grade gold and silver project, of which Nicola owns a 75% economic interest.

Nicola has already purchased in cash and installed a 14-man camp, which includes fully furnished rooms and all required facilities. A bridge has been installed, equipment mobilized, and contractors are at site. Roadwork, which includes improvements to the bulk sample site, has commenced and is expected to be completed prior to August 10th, after which extraction can commence.

The Company announced on March 6, 2025 that it has been issued a draft permit by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals to extract 10,000 tonnes of gold and silver ore at Dominion, which is located 43 kilometers northeast of the Town of Wells and approximately 110 kilometers east-southeast of Prince George.

The Company announced in its October 14, 2020, news release that it had conducted a 9.7 kg surface sample which returned the following grades:

62.1 grams per tonne Au

320 grams per tonne Ag

23.4% Pb, 12.4% Zn

In addition to surface sampling, chip sampling from the vein's surface outcropping also returned high grade gold and silver assays (October 26, 2020 news release).

Mr. Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola Mining Inc., commented, "We are very excited to commence production at our Dominion project, which highlights the strength of our mill's permitting and location as a destination for small-project BC gold production. Putting Dominion's bulk sample into a position of extraction is the culmination of years of effort with accolades going out to our employees and partner, High Range Exploration. We feel that BC is undergoing a renaissance as small high grade projects are receiving the support of First Nations, communities and ministries."

Qualified Person

William Whitty, P. Geo., VP of Exploration for the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

1 Bulk Sample: An exploration and development activity conducted on a mineral claim to investigate the metallurgical properties of an ore body, to test extractive milling methods, mill equipment, and potential markets.

