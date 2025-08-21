Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that all shareholders holding share purchase warrants (collectively, the "Warrants") issued pursuant to financings completed on February 25, 2025 (the "Financings") have exercised all the outstanding Warrants. A total of 2,019,0477 Warrants were exercised at C$0.40 per common share for gross proceeds of approximately $807,791.

The Company gave notice to the holders of the Warrants by press release on July 21, 2025 that an acceleration event had occurred during the term of the Warrants and the expiry date of the Warrants was thereby accelerated to thirty (30) days after the date of the notice, resulting in a new expiry date of August 20, 2025.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully-permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which include 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

