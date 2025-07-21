

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate decreased slightly in June, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.9 percent in June, down from 6.0 percent in May. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.6 percent.



The number of available resident jobseekers registered with ADEM stood at 17,886 on 30 June 2025, an increase of 803 people, or 4.7 percent, compared with June 2024.



During June, employers reported 2,954 vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to a decrease of 4.4 percent compared to June 2024.



