KeyBank Celebrates New, Full-Service Branch in Detroit's Belmont Neighborhood With Three $10,000 Donations to Local Non-Profits

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / KeyBank:

New branch is designed to give clients a more personal and accessible banking experience

KeyBank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, full-service, state-of-the-art branch in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood. The new branch is located at 1900 East 8 Mile Road and several leaders from KeyBank and the Detroit community attended the celebration.

As part of the grand opening, KeyBank made three donations of $10,000 awarded to:

RacquetUp Detroit

Matrix Human Services

Detroit Phoenix Center

"KeyBank is excited at the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become an integral part of the Belmont neighborhood," said David Mannarino, KeyBank's Michigan market president and commercial banking leader. "This new location highlights KeyBank's continued investment in Michigan. We are excited to work more closely with our neighbors, clients and community partners."

In addition to high-touch banking services, this new state-of-the-art branch offers full-service banking capabilities including touch screen monitors to enhance the client experience. This branch also features a community room that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and free parking. Longtime banker Cynitra Oliver is serving as branch manager at the new location.

"KeyBank's new branch in the Belmont community is uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Oliver. "We are excited to bring this more consultative approach to the neighborhood and demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey."

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new Belmont branch is also serving clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

ABOUT KEYBANK

