Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") May 2025 oil production was a total of 2,725 barrels for the month, averaging 88 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN $61.50 per barrel and Argo's May oil revenue was $167,534 and net operating cash flow was $84,600.

May 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 91 bbl/day 34 bbl/day $65,101 $34,490 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 91 bbl/day 17 bbl/day $33,938 $13,212 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 50 bbl/day 19 bbl/day $35,914 $16,829 Lloyd 2

(23.077% interest) 12 bbl/day 3 bbl/day $4,335 $559 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 79 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $28,246 $15,509 May 2025 Total 88 bbl/day $167,534 $84,600

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

