

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices decreased for the first time in five months in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply alone plunged by 13.3 percent annually in June, while those for mining and quarrying rose by 8.5 percent. Data showed that prices for the manufacturing sector grew by 1.7 percent.



Domestic market prices were 1.0 percent lower compared to last year, and foreign market prices edged down by 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, total producer prices also decreased 0.5 percent in June.



