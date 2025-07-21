BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The mining sector slightly outperformed broader equity markets during the month, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index rising by 4.5%. This came in spite of mixed performance from mined commodities, with prices for iron ore (62% Fe) and nickel falling by 2.1% and 0.1% respectively, whilst the copper price increased by 5.3%. The iron ore price was weighed down by continued soft economic data from China, maintaining uncertainty around the sustainability of a demand recovery. Meanwhile, seismic activity in the DRC in June led to severe flooding at the Kakula copper mine, which disrupted operations and put upward pressure on the copper price. This has the potential to remove up to 275,000 tonnes from global copper supply between now and the end of the year, nearly erasing the year's projected surplus. In the precious metals space, the gold price remained flat at US$3,284/oz., whilst silver and platinum prices rose by 8.8% and 26.1% respectively. Escalating military action between Israel and Iran initially pushed the gold price higher but ceasefire talks in the second half of the month saw it trend lower. Strategy and Outlook Near term, the mining sector faces a headwind of uncertainty surrounding China's economy but, importantly, expectations being priced in today are very low. Historically, adding to Mining at times of peak China concern has been an effective strategy. Meanwhile, the sector has a long-term demand story in the form of increased global infrastructure spending. Higher geopolitical risk appears to have accelerated action here such as in the case of Germany's recent announcement of a EUR500bn infrastructure package. A key component of this is also the low carbon transition and the build out of renewables capacity, which provides a multi-decade demand driver for the materials required. On the supply side, mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and supporting commodity prices and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent M&A activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. Lastly, we see an exciting outlook for gold producer earnings and margin expansion and it is our largest sub-sector exposure today. The gold price has risen substantially and looks well-supported by structural drivers: inflation eroding the purchasing power of fiat currency, high government debt necessitating lower yields and rising geopolitical risk. We have also seen a step-change in gold demand from central banks which we expect to remain net buyers. Meanwhile, the substantial cost inflation that held back the sub-sector from 2020-2024 appears to be over and given our expectation for subdued energy prices, we could start to see these costs declining. Despite recent strong performance from gold equities, they still appear unloved amongst generalists and look attractive in our view relative to gold and their historic valuations.