Woodward, Inc.: Woodward Completes Acquisition of Safran's North American Electromechanical Actuation Business

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Safran's Electronics & Defense electromechanical actuation business based in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The acquisition, first announced in December 2024, includes intellectual property, operations assets, talent, and long-term customer agreements, including those for Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation (HSTA) systems for aircraft stabilization to support safe and efficient flight, notably used for the Airbus A350.

The A350 HSTA, a key product within the acquired portfolio, represents one of the most advanced electromechanical control technologies in large commercial aviation. The transaction also includes other electromechanical products and electronic control units with a portfolio of commercial and business aircraft applications.

"This acquisition expands our electromechanical actuation portfolio and is an important element of our Aerospace growth strategy. We are excited to welcome our new team members," said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and CEO of Woodward. "We continue to focus our investments on products that have potential to create the most value for our customers and shareholders. The A350 HSTA and the other added technologies fit very well into our electromechanical and electronic controls capabilities and enhance our pedigree with primary flight controls on commercial and business aircraft."

Our teams will now work to ensure the integration process supports an efficient transition for team members and for customers.

This acquisition was made in the ordinary course of business. It is not financially material, and therefore the financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed at this time. Additional information, if any, will be disclosed in upcoming periodic reports, in compliance with applicable rules.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to the acquisition by Woodward of Safran's Electronics & Defense electromechanical actuation business based in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, including the integration efforts, and the anticipated benefits of the transaction as well as Woodward's investments and investment strategy. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the transaction, including the risk that the anticipated benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized and the risk that the integration of the newly acquired business into Woodward will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, as well as the factors described in Woodward's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

