

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer prices logged a renewed decline in June amid cheaper costs in the metal industry, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 1.5 percent yearly in June, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in May. Further, this was the first decrease since April 2024.



Prices in the metal industry fell sharply by 13.4 percent from last year, while the price growth in marine products eased to 10.3 percent from 12.1 percent.



The price index for exported products fell 4.7 percent, while those for domestic industries grew by 6.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.6 percent, slower than the 2.3 percent fall in May.



