Nielsen Celebrates 2025 Global Volunteer Month and Earth Day

Originally published on Nielsen News Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Throughout the month of April, Nielsen employees celebrated Global Volunteer Month with volunteering and environmental activities, culminating with our twelfth annual Earth Day call-to-action on April 24th, 2025.

For the second year in a row, Global Volunteer Month provided an ongoing opportunity for Nielsen to achieve together through community engagement. All employees have 24 hours of annual volunteer time to participate in volunteering events with nonprofit and non-governmental organizations throughout the year, and many Nielsen employees took advantage of this benefit in April.

790 employees across 26 countries led and participated in optional volunteer and educational events throughout April. Our people volunteered at the Mumbai and Bangalore offices to make seedballs for planting in local forests, participated in river and beach cleanups in Warsaw and the Tampa Bay area, learned to make recycled watering pots in Mexico City, virtually gathered from around the world to learn about zero waste cooking and to reduce our digital trash footprints, and much more.

In partnership with the Corporate Citizenship team, our Green Business Resource Group (BRG) organized events around the world throughout the month of April, totalling more than 2,600 volunteer and engagement hours across 140 events and individual activities.

During two information sessions for global employees, the Corporate Citizenship team also invited people managers and BRG leaders from Australia, Brazil, India and Mexico to share about the benefits of volunteering for team building and engagement. One of the leaders shared:

"Volunteering unites us around a common goal and powers team-building for our people," shared Ana Lucía Álvarez Parra, Team Lead for Rich Media LatAm and Cares BRG Leader in Mexico. "It also offers our people opportunities to take on leadership roles. And it's a fun and rewarding way to break up our regular work routines while creating a shared sense of pride and connection to our community and the Nielsen organization."

Volunteering opportunities are a powerful way to drive team-building and engagement across the globe while connecting with our local communities and contributing to a more sustainable future for all people. We look forward to continuing the momentum with volunteering events throughout the year, especially in the lead-up to Nielsen's thirteenth annual global day of service in October 2025. To learn more about Nielsen's commitment to responsibility and sustainability, click here .

Mumbai, India

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Nielsen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Nielsen

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nielsen-celebrates-2025-global-volunteer-month-and-earth-day-1050631