Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZR0 | ISIN: GB00BWFY5505 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nielsen Celebrates 2025 Global Volunteer Month and Earth Day

Originally published on Nielsen News Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Throughout the month of April, Nielsen employees celebrated Global Volunteer Month with volunteering and environmental activities, culminating with our twelfth annual Earth Day call-to-action on April 24th, 2025.

For the second year in a row, Global Volunteer Month provided an ongoing opportunity for Nielsen to achieve together through community engagement. All employees have 24 hours of annual volunteer time to participate in volunteering events with nonprofit and non-governmental organizations throughout the year, and many Nielsen employees took advantage of this benefit in April.

790 employees across 26 countries led and participated in optional volunteer and educational events throughout April. Our people volunteered at the Mumbai and Bangalore offices to make seedballs for planting in local forests, participated in river and beach cleanups in Warsaw and the Tampa Bay area, learned to make recycled watering pots in Mexico City, virtually gathered from around the world to learn about zero waste cooking and to reduce our digital trash footprints, and much more.

In partnership with the Corporate Citizenship team, our Green Business Resource Group (BRG) organized events around the world throughout the month of April, totalling more than 2,600 volunteer and engagement hours across 140 events and individual activities.

During two information sessions for global employees, the Corporate Citizenship team also invited people managers and BRG leaders from Australia, Brazil, India and Mexico to share about the benefits of volunteering for team building and engagement. One of the leaders shared:

"Volunteering unites us around a common goal and powers team-building for our people," shared Ana Lucía Álvarez Parra, Team Lead for Rich Media LatAm and Cares BRG Leader in Mexico. "It also offers our people opportunities to take on leadership roles. And it's a fun and rewarding way to break up our regular work routines while creating a shared sense of pride and connection to our community and the Nielsen organization."

Volunteering opportunities are a powerful way to drive team-building and engagement across the globe while connecting with our local communities and contributing to a more sustainable future for all people. We look forward to continuing the momentum with volunteering events throughout the year, especially in the lead-up to Nielsen's thirteenth annual global day of service in October 2025. To learn more about Nielsen's commitment to responsibility and sustainability, click here.

Mumbai, India

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Nielsen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Nielsen
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nielsen-celebrates-2025-global-volunteer-month-and-earth-day-1050631

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.