21.07.2025
Veeva Systems: Merck Commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Deep application provides foundation for commercial execution

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has committed to Veeva Vault CRM.

Veeva Systems

The Vault CRM solution will support Merck as they enter one of the most significant launch periods in the company's history across a diverse set of new therapeutic areas and modalities.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Dave Williams, executive vice president and chief information and digital officer at Merck. "We share a deep commitment to customer success, and Vault CRM will provide Merck the technology foundation to drive commercial execution."

"Merck has consistently been at the forefront of leading-edge science that improves the lives of millions around the world," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "We are honored to be a strategic partner to Merck and it is great to see our partnership extend to Vault CRM."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of deep applications that drive more effective commercial execution across personal and digital channels. With advanced global capabilities, Vault CRM Suite addresses the industry's unique regional and country-specific business and compliance requirements.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Contact:


Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems
maria.scurry@veeva.com

Meera Lakhani-Patel
Veeva Europe
meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/merck-commits-to-veeva-vault-crm-302509228.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
