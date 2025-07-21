A Behind the Scenes Look Into How Logitech Designs for Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Logitech Blog

When you buy a product, what do you care most about? Maybe it's how it feels in your hands, how long it lasts, or how it looks. But what if you bought products from a company that considers how materials affect the environment? What if choosing better didn't mean sacrificing quality, style, or function? That's exactly the kind of thoughtful design Logitech works toward - products that work seamlessly for your life.

We invite you behind the scenes with our 6-episode "Design for Sustainability" series on Instagram where you'll get a firsthand look at how innovation and design come together to shape products you love. Meet the thinkers, tinkerers, and innovators reimagining what's possible to design smarter.

Episode 1 - Sustainability Without Compromise: Our products are designed with sustainability in mind, without compromise on quality.

Episode 2 - Less is More: We consistently aim to reinvent the way we design to use less materials, reduce the weight of products, and reduce carbon impact.

Episode 3 - Material Geeks: A look at the materials and finishes that we carefully choose to design for sustainability without compromising the look and feel of the products.

Episode 4 - Next Life Plastics: A closer look at how we use recycled plastic in our products.

Episode 5 - A Look Inside: See how we take apart our products to understand all materials and components used, in order to continue to improve and innovate our new designs.

Episode 6 - From Plastic to Paper: Learn more about our approach to reducing single-use plastic and our innovative efforts in packaging.

