Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
A Behind the Scenes Look Into How Logitech Designs for Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Logitech Blog

When you buy a product, what do you care most about? Maybe it's how it feels in your hands, how long it lasts, or how it looks. But what if you bought products from a company that considers how materials affect the environment? What if choosing better didn't mean sacrificing quality, style, or function? That's exactly the kind of thoughtful design Logitech works toward - products that work seamlessly for your life.

We invite you behind the scenes with our 6-episode "Design for Sustainability" series on Instagram where you'll get a firsthand look at how innovation and design come together to shape products you love. Meet the thinkers, tinkerers, and innovators reimagining what's possible to design smarter.

Episode 1 - Sustainability Without Compromise: Our products are designed with sustainability in mind, without compromise on quality.

Episode 2 - Less is More: We consistently aim to reinvent the way we design to use less materials, reduce the weight of products, and reduce carbon impact.

Episode 3 - Material Geeks: A look at the materials and finishes that we carefully choose to design for sustainability without compromising the look and feel of the products.

Episode 4 - Next Life Plastics: A closer look at how we use recycled plastic in our products.

Episode 5 - A Look Inside: See how we take apart our products to understand all materials and components used, in order to continue to improve and innovate our new designs.

Episode 6 - From Plastic to Paper: Learn more about our approach to reducing single-use plastic and our innovative efforts in packaging.

For more information about the series, read here.

Find all videos on our Instagram highlights here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/a-behind-the-scenes-look-into-how-logitech-designs-for-sustainability-1050641

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
