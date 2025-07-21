Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
21.07.25 | 09:09
2,594 Euro
-0,12 % -0,003
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5692,69618:22
2,5692,59418:24
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 18:18 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Board of Directors of Sinch AB (publ) resolves to repurchase own shares

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sinch AB (publ), with the support of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2025, has decided to repurchase own shares corresponding to up to ten percent of the total number of shares in the company.

The Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2025, of Sinch decided to authorize the company's Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of own shares. According to the mandate from the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has the right to acquire shares so that the company, after the acquisition, holds a total of no more than ten percent of all shares in the company.

Sinch's Board of Directors has decided to utilize this authorization and intends to repurchase up to 84 493 596 shares, corresponding to up to ten percent of the total number of shares in the company. The purpose of the acquisition of own shares is to adapt the company's capital and share structure to contribute to increased shareholder value. Repurchases will be carried out continuously from July 23, 2025, until the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The total number of shares issued by Sinch is currently 844 935 967 shares. Sinch's holding of own shares as of today's date amounts to 0 shares.

Acquisitions will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm and will be communicated in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule book for Issuers. This means that all trades will be registered in Nasdaq's system regardless of how they have been initiated and otherwise carried out. Repurchases may only take place at a price per share within the prevailing price interval on Nasdaq Stockholm, meaning the interval between the highest bid price and the lowest ask price published continuously by Nasdaq Stockholm. The Board's decision means that the acquisition of shares can be carried out through block trades.

No acquisitions will be made within 30 days before the publication of interim reports, including the day of publication.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication by the above-mentioned contact person at 17:45 CEST on 21 July 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/the-board-of-directors-of-sinch-ab--publ--resolves-to-repurchase-own-shares,c4209699

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4209699/3587206.pdf

20250721 Share buyback_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-board-of-directors-of-sinch-ab-publ-resolves-to-repurchase-own-shares-302509716.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.