Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
21.07.25 | 12:00
4,580 Euro
+0,44 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 18:18 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Correction: Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2025

BH Macro Limited - Correction: Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

Please note that, following the publication of the June 2025 BH Macro Shareholder Report, the dates in the two performance attribution tables have been corrected. The original version misstated the row labels as Apr-24, May-24, and Jun-24; the correct dates are Apr-25, May-25, and Jun-25. The underlying performance data was unaffected. This reissued version of the report reflects this correction.

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2025

Attached is a link to the June 2025 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2025 - ADV021345.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2025 - ADV021345
© 2025 PR Newswire
