BH Macro Limited - Correction: Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

Please note that, following the publication of the June 2025 BH Macro Shareholder Report, the dates in the two performance attribution tables have been corrected. The original version misstated the row labels as Apr-24, May-24, and Jun-24; the correct dates are Apr-25, May-25, and Jun-25. The underlying performance data was unaffected. This reissued version of the report reflects this correction.

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2025

Attached is a link to the June 2025 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2025 - ADV021345.pdf



