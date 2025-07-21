

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK), Monday announced that Health Canada has approved KEYTRUDA in combination with cisplatin-based chemoradiotherapy for patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer.



The decision follows results from the Phase III KEYNOTE-A18 trial, which showed that adding KEYTRUDA to CRT significantly improved progression-free survival and overall survival versus CRT alone.



MRK is currently trading at $79.22, down $0.74 or 0.93 percent on the New York stock Exchange.



