

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday with investors mostly making cautious moves with their focus on EU - US trade negotiations and corporate news.



According to reports, EU leaders are preparing for a showdown over U.S. tariff threats, pressing the European Commission to prepare countermeasures, including tariffs on U.S. goods, restrictions on digital services, and limits on public procurement access.



The pan European Stoxx 600, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX crept up 0.01%, 0.05% and 0.02%, respectively. France's CAC 40 ended down 0.25%. Switzerland's SMI closed down 0.38%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.



Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Norway and Poland ended weak, while Czech Republic and Portugal closed flat.



In the UK market, mining stocks gained thanks to firm iron ore prices. Antofagasta, Endeavour Mining, Fresnillo, Anglo American Plc and Glencore gained 3 to 5%. Rio Tinto climbed 2.75%.



Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury (J), SSE, Centrica, Tesco, United Utilities, Phoenix Group Holdings, Severn Trent, Mondi, Natwest Group, Barratt Redrow, Easyjet, Lloyds Banking Group and Land Securities also ended notably higher.



Shares of precision engineering group Hunting Plc. are up more than 3% after the company said it has secured a $31 million order for Black Sea gas project.



BAE Systems, Informa, Diageo, LSE, Haleon, Kingfisher, WPP, Bunzl and Melrose Industries lost 1 to 2%.



In the German market, BASF, Puma, E.ON, Vonovia, RWE, Daimler Truck Holding, Commerzbank, BMW, Deutsche Bank and Infineon gained 1 to 2.3%.



Bayer found some support after announcing that it has secured EU approval for Nubeqa as third indication for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.



Fresenius Medical Care, Rheinmetall and Sartorius closed lower by 1.3 to 1.6%. Zalando, Deutsche Boerse and Merck ended moderately lower.



In the French market, ArcelorMittal rallied nearly 4.5%. Vivendi advanced 2.3%, while Unibail Rodamco, STMicroElectronics and Veolia Environment gained 1.1 to 1.5%.



Stellantis tumbed, weighed down by the company's warning that it expects to report a €2.3 billion net loss for the first half of 2025. However, the stock recovered and ended with a gain of about 1.5%.



Publicis Groupe, Teleperformance, Hermes International, Thales, Danone and Capgemini lost 1 to 2%.



