

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a brief while around mid morning, the Switzerland market languished in negative territory during the day's trading session on Monday as investors remained reluctant to make significant moves amid a lack of positive news from the trade front.



The benchmark SMI closed down 46.02 points or 0.38% at 11,936.89. The index touched a high of 11,993.08 and a low of 11,905.44 in the session.



Sonova, Amrize, Adecco, Lonza Group, Richemont and Roche Holding lost 1.1 to 1.6%. Nestle ended nearly 1% down.



Novartis, SGS, Geberit, Kuehne + Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon and Straumann Holding ended lower by 0.25 to 0.8%.



Swiss Re climbed 1.7%. Julius Baer and Schindler Ps both gained nearly 1.5%. Schindler gained thanks to a rating upgrade by Kepler.



UBS Group, ABB, Partners Group, Sandoz Group and Swiss Life Holding posted modest gains.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



