Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
21.07.25 | 20:35
74,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,0074,5022:47
74,0074,5022:00
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 22:02 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas Donates $30,000 To Aid Flood Recovery Efforts in Central Texas

The contribution will provide relief, recovery services and assistance to impacted communities

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / To provide critical support to our neighboring communities, Entergy Texas is donating $30,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to aid recovery efforts following the Central Texas floods. The foundation manages the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which helps provide rescue, relief, recovery services and flood assistance to impacted communities.

"We're heartbroken to see the damage and pain caused by the flooding," said Eliecer Viamontes, CEO of Entergy Texas. "We believe in being there for our neighbors-not just when the lights are on, but especially in moments of hardship. It's crucial that all Texans stand together during this time, and we hope this donation provides meaningful support to the affected communities."

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, a public charity based in Kerrville, supports urgent relief and long-term rebuilding after the devastating floods in Central Texas. To donate, please visit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund donation website.

Entergy Texas has a longstanding commitment to strengthening the communities we serve.
While the Central Texas floods did not directly impact our own service area, it is our mission to support the broader region we call home. Whether through disaster response, volunteerism or charitable giving, we are proud to stand with communities across Texas to help build a more resilient future for all.

About Entergy Texas
Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 524,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Its customers are connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. power grid, which is a regional transmission organization responsible for administering the transmission systems of member utilities in 15 states stretching across the central region of the United States and Manitoba, Canada. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergytexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

Media Inquiries:
Entergy Texas Media
281-297-2353 (media line)
entergytexasmedia@entergy.com

View original content here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/entergy-texas-donates-30-000-to-aid-flood-recovery-efforts-in-central-texas-1051077

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.