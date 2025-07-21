Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas Donates $30,000 To Aid Flood Recovery Efforts in Central Texas

The contribution will provide relief, recovery services and assistance to impacted communities

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / To provide critical support to our neighboring communities, Entergy Texas is donating $30,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to aid recovery efforts following the Central Texas floods. The foundation manages the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which helps provide rescue, relief, recovery services and flood assistance to impacted communities.

"We're heartbroken to see the damage and pain caused by the flooding," said Eliecer Viamontes, CEO of Entergy Texas. "We believe in being there for our neighbors-not just when the lights are on, but especially in moments of hardship. It's crucial that all Texans stand together during this time, and we hope this donation provides meaningful support to the affected communities."

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, a public charity based in Kerrville, supports urgent relief and long-term rebuilding after the devastating floods in Central Texas. To donate, please visit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund donation website.

Entergy Texas has a longstanding commitment to strengthening the communities we serve.

While the Central Texas floods did not directly impact our own service area, it is our mission to support the broader region we call home. Whether through disaster response, volunteerism or charitable giving, we are proud to stand with communities across Texas to help build a more resilient future for all.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 524,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Its customers are connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. power grid, which is a regional transmission organization responsible for administering the transmission systems of member utilities in 15 states stretching across the central region of the United States and Manitoba, Canada. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergytexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

Media Inquiries:

Entergy Texas Media

281-297-2353 (media line)

entergytexasmedia@entergy.com

