

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback declined to 5-day lows of 1.1716 against the euro, 0.7965 against the franc and 147.08 against the yen.



The greenback fell to 0.6537 against the aussie and 0.5985 against the kiwi.



The greenback dropped to a 6-day low of 1.3678 against the loonie.



The greenback weakened to a 10-day low of 1.3510 against the pound, from an early 4-day high of 1.3402.



The greenback is poised to challenge support around 1.18 against the euro, 0.77 against the franc, 145.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.62 against the kiwi, 1.34 against the loonie and 1.37 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



