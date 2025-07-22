Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which, among other things, Wrangler Holdings Inc. (the "Purchaser"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) ("Robinhood"), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of WonderFi (the "Shares") for C$0.36 per Share, and holders of brokers warrants ("Brokers Warrants") of the Company will receive a cash amount per Brokers Warrant equal to the Black-Scholes value of each Brokers Warrant as of the business day prior to closing of the Arrangement.

The Company also advises that on July 17, 2025, Robinhood received a no-action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau confirming that the Commissioner of Competition does not intend to make an application under section 92 of the Competition Act (Canada) in respect of the Arrangement.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver, where permitted, of the remaining conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement entered into between the Company, the Purchaser and Robinhood dated May 12, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), including receipt of all final regulatory approvals necessary for the completion of the Arrangement, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed by the parties in the second half of 2025. The Company will provide additional updates with respect to the anticipated timing of the closing of the Arrangement in future news releases.

Questions for Depositary

Shareholders and holders of Brokers Warrants who have questions or require assistance submitting their Shares and/or Brokers Warrants in connection with the Arrangement may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., which is acting as depositary in connection with the Arrangement, at 1.800.564.6253 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 1.514.982.7555 (international direct dial) or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the June 13, 2025 management information circular (the "Circular") for the special meeting of securityholders held on July 17, 2025, at which the Arrangement was approved by WonderFi securityholders. The Circular and the Arrangement Agreement are available in the Company's public disclosure record available on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ on www.sedarplus.ca.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $1.7 billion in client assets under custody, WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and Bitcoin.ca.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Specifically, statements regarding the completion of the Arrangement; receipt of all final regulatory approvals; additional updates with respect to the anticipated timing of closing and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are considered forward-looking information. The anticipated dates indicated may change for a number of reasons, including the necessity to extend the time limits for satisfying the other conditions for the completion of the Arrangement. The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2025, available on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259567

SOURCE: WonderFi Technologies Inc.