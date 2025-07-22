Hankook Tire Pushes the Pace at WRC Delfi Rally Estonia 2025

20 special stages delivered fierce competition, wrapping up Delfi Rally Estonia with success

Dynapro R213 proved its all-terrain reliability in harsh rally conditions

All eyes on Finland: Round 9 promises high-speed drama from July 31 to August 3

TARTU, Estonia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Round 8 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), Delfi Rally Estonia - exclusively supplied with rally tires by global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) - wrapped up in success on July 20 across Tartu and the southern region of Estonia.

Delfi Rally Estonia, known for its fast-paced nature, features a dynamic mix of flat-out straights through the southern Estonian forests and narrow, technical corners. Drivers tackled 20 special stages (SS) spanning approximately 308 kilometers, delivering high-stakes competition from start to finish.

This round stood out as one of the fastest in the WRC calendar, with average speeds exceeding 120 km/h across gravel stages. Drivers charged through loose surfaces, strung with back-to-back jumps and rugged terrain, demanding precise control and unwavering focus. Under such unforgiving conditions, the consistency and reliability of the rally tires proved decisive in determining the race outcome.

Hankook Tire supplied its extreme all-terrain rally tire, the 'Dynapro R213', to support stable driving performance in the face of diverse and demanding rally conditions. Built on durability, the 'Dynapro R213' once again demonstrated top-tier engineering on the global motorsports stage-delivering impressive shock absorption across gravel as well as outstanding grip and precise steering even at high speeds.

In the WRC1 class, Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team driver Oliver Solberg secured his maiden career victory, with Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team's Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville completing the podium in second and third, respectively. With this result, Tänak moved to the top of the Driver's Championship standings, edging Toyota's Elfyn Evans by just one point.

Round 9 of the 2025 WRC, Secto Rally Finland, is set to take place from July 31 to August 3 in Jyväskylä, Finland. Hankook Tire is poised to deliver optimal performance once again, providing unwavering support to help drivers push their limits in the rally known for its ultra high-speed stages, blind crests, and a series of long airborne jumps.

In preparation for the WRC initiative, Hankook Tire has conducted over 2,000 km of real-world testing across more than eight countries in collaboration with the FIA and global manufacturers. Leveraging these results, the company developed high-performance rally tires officially certified by the FIA. Starting from the 2025 season, Hankook Tire has been the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes (WRC1, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC) under a three-year contract, further strengthening the premium stature of the 'Hankook' brand on the global stage.

