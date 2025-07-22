At a time when gold prices are hitting record highs and political uncertainty dominates the global markets, Globex Mining is attracting attention as a broadly diversified resource owner. Founded in 1949 and led by CEO Jack Stoch, the Canadian company is focused on the acquisition, development, and strategic leasing of resource-rich properties, primarily in Canada and the US. With currently 258 concessions and a broad diversification across gold, silver, base metals, and specialty metal projects, Globex is benefiting not only from the current precious metals boom, but also from political developments such as resource scarcity and trade tariffs. The Canadian commodity asset manager is committed to continuous growth and is very successful in this regard, with Globex shares (ticker: GMX) delivering a respectable return of 31% over the past 12 months. The current year 2025 is likely to hold a few surprises in store.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...