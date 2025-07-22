

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finance data from the UK is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector net borrowing figures. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 17.6 billion in June compared to GBP 17.69 billion in May.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue bank lending survey data.



In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Poland.



At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.



