WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 08:04
192,00 Euro
+0,50 % +0,95
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,55192,5508:05
190,00193,0008:05
Dow Jones News
22.07.2025 07:33 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 
22-Jul-2025 / 07:02 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
Aubagne, July 22, 2025 
 
  
 
Information on Document Availability 
The report on the first half 2025 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at: 
 
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations 
 
It contains the following information: 
 
 ? Business development for the period of January to June 2025 as well as the 2025 full year forecast for the 
  Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group 
 ? Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025 
  
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
listed on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
More than 9,900 employees work for customers around the globe. 
 
  
 
Contact 
 
Petra Müller      
 
Head of Investor Relations    
 
+49 (0)551.308.6035       
 
petra.mueller2@sartorius.com    
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2025_SSB_Document availability H1_en 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
        Avenue de Jouques 
        13781 Aubagne 
        France 
Phone:     +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext    DIM 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly 
        financial report 
EQS News ID:  2172692 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2172692 22-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2172692&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
