Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 22-Jul-2025 / 07:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, July 22, 2025 Information on Document Availability The report on the first half 2025 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations It contains the following information: ? Business development for the period of January to June 2025 as well as the 2025 full year forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group ? Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are listed on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. More than 9,900 employees work for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 petra.mueller2@sartorius.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2025_SSB_Document availability H1_en =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext DIM Ticker: AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 2172692 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

