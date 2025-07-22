

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG (BAER.SW) revealed earnings for first half that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at CHF253.5 million, or CHF44.09 per share. This compares with CHF292.0 million, or CHF50.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to CHF1.104 billion from CHF1.102 billion last year.



Julius Baer Gruppe AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF253.5 Mln. vs. CHF292.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF44.09 vs. CHF50.78 last year. -Revenue: CHF1.104 Bln vs. CHF1.102 Bln last year.



