

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK budget deficit widened sharply in June, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



Public sector net borrowing rose by GBP 6.6 billion from the previous year to GBP 20.7 billion in June.



This was bigger than the GBP 17.1 billion shortfall forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility. Moreover, it was the second-highest borrowing in any June since monthly records began in 1993.



In the financial year to June, borrowing totaled GBP 57.8 billion, which was GBP 7.5 billion more than in the same three-month period of 2024.



At the end of June 2025, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was provisionally estimated at 96.3 percent of gross domestic product.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News