

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in June to the lowest level in four months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 9.9 percent in June from 10.5 percent in May.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 294,000 in June from 308,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, decreased to 22.2 percent from 28.1 in the previous month.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 9.3 percent in June.



Data showed that the employment rate came in at 64.2 percent, up from 63.0 percent in May.



