

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said on Tuesday that it has expanded its Apple Retail into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of the Apple Store online and Apple Store app, introducing support directly from Apple in Arabic for the first time.



The customers in Saudi Arabia now will be able to shop Apple's full range of products with services.



In addition, Apple has announced its plans to open the first flagship Apple Store in Saudi Arabia in 2026. As part of this expansion, Apple is in the initial stages of its plans to bring a retail store to Diriyah.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News