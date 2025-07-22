Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc signs Turnkey Sportsbook partnership with Latin American operator RedCap

New agreement will see Kambi initially power the operator's online Betpro and Starplay brands in El Salvador and Panama, with plans for retail and additional markets in the future

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a long-term, omni-channel sportsbook partnership with Latin American operator RedCap, further strengthening Kambi's position as the sportsbook provider of choice in the region.



Under the terms of the agreement, RedCap's Betpro and Starplay brands will integrate Kambi's high-performance Turnkey Sportsbook into its proprietary player account management (PAM) platform, enabling a seamless sports betting experience. The operator will replace its current supplier with Kambi's powerful end-to-end sports betting solution, trusted by market leaders across Latin America and beyond.



The initial rollout will see Betpro and Starplay launch Kambi's technology across its online sportsbooks in El Salvador and Panama, with the agreement also including scope for retail provision and market expansion. Operating under a multi-brand strategy led by its flagship Betpro brand, the operator aims to leverage the strengths of Kambi's sportsbook with its in-house technical capability and experienced industry leadership team to achieve success in each market.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "This partnership marks an important next step in Kambi's Latin American growth strategy. By selecting Kambi to replace their existing provider, RedCap has shown clear confidence in our market-leading technology and ability to support scalable growth. We are excited to help them bring best-in-class sports betting experiences to players across the region."



Oscar Henao, CEO of RedCap, added: "We are thrilled to join forces with Kambi. This agreement gives us the product and flexibility we need to compete at the highest level, offering our customers premium betting experience across all channels. With Kambi's support, we look forward to launching in Panama and El Salvador and expanding into new markets as we execute our multi-brand strategy."

