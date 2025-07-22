Fragbite Group AB: Fragbite Group completes first purchase of bitcoin for newly established Bitcoin Treasury

Fragbite Group AB (publ) ("Fragbite Group" or the "Company") has completed a purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoin at an average price of approximately USD 112 958 per bitcoin. This first purchase marks the start of operations under the newly established Bitcoin Treasury with the objective of carrying out long-term investment of surplus liquidity and continuously accumulating bitcoin in order to strengthen the Company's capital structure.

The decision to introduce Bitcoin to the balance sheet reflects the Company's belief in its potential as a long-term value preserver and strategic asset for Fragbite Group's future growth. With Bitcoin as a leverage that grows over time, the Company intends to strengthen its capital structure and create shareholder value.

"We are both pleased and excited to have officially pressed the start button for our Bitcoin Treasury strategy. With this first allocation of liquidity to bitcoin, the Company has taken its place as an early pioneer in a revolutionary industry and taken an important step towards positioning Fragbite Group as an active player in the paradigm shift currently facing the financial world," says Patrik von Bahr, Bitcoin Treasury Director, Fragbite Group.

