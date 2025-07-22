Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WFS | ISIN: SE0023287347 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD0
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 08:02
0,860 Euro
-2,93 % -0,026
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8600,90011:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fragbite Group AB: Fragbite Group completes first purchase of bitcoin for newly established Bitcoin Treasury

Fragbite Group AB (publ) ("Fragbite Group" or the "Company") has completed a purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoin at an average price of approximately USD 112 958 per bitcoin. This first purchase marks the start of operations under the newly established Bitcoin Treasury with the objective of carrying out long-term investment of surplus liquidity and continuously accumulating bitcoin in order to strengthen the Company's capital structure.

Fragbite Group announces that the Company has completed a purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoin at an average price of approximately USD 112 958, equivaling approximately SEK 1,093,000, per bitcoin. This first purchase marks the start of operations under Bitcoin Treasury with the aim of long-term investment of surplus liquidity from the core business and continuous accumulation of bitcoin.

The decision to introduce Bitcoin to the balance sheet reflects the Company's belief in its potential as a long-term value preserver and strategic asset for Fragbite Group's future growth. With Bitcoin as a leverage that grows over time, the Company intends to strengthen its capital structure and create shareholder value.

"We are both pleased and excited to have officially pressed the start button for our Bitcoin Treasury strategy. With this first allocation of liquidity to bitcoin, the Company has taken its place as an early pioneer in a revolutionary industry and taken an important step towards positioning Fragbite Group as an active player in the paradigm shift currently facing the financial world," says Patrik von Bahr, Bitcoin Treasury Director, Fragbite Group.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer
ir@fragbitegroup.com
Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.