

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to 0.8680 against the euro and 1.3466 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8667 and 1.3490, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.0742 from an early high of 1.0774.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.33 against the greenback and 1.06 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News