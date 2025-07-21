Rezolve AI Ltd: Rezolve Ai and $150B+ Tether Aligned as U.S. Stablecoin Law Ushers in New Era of Regulated Digital Commerce

GENIUS Act Expected to Unlocks Trillions in Compliant Crypto Payments

Rezolve's AI Platform, integrated with Microsoft and Google, Positioned to Power Retail's Stablecoin Future

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today welcomes the landmark passage of the GENIUS Act, the most comprehensive U.S. legislation governing stablecoins. As one of the world's leading stablecoin issuer Tether (>$150B market cap) moves to launch a fully regulated U.S. stablecoin, Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite platform is strategically poised to capitalize on the mainstream adoption of digital currencies for commerce.

A Historic Moment for Digital Currency in Commerce

The GENIUS Act, signed into law on July 18, mandates that all stablecoins used in the U.S. be 100% backed, fully audited, and issued under strict federal oversight. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed immediate plans to issue a U.S.-regulated stablecoin to comply with the Act, aiming to serve institutional and retail markets with greater transparency, stability, and cross-border utility.

This regulatory clarity is expected to catalyze trillions in compliant digital payments, and to open the door for widespread adoption of stablecoin transactions in retail, eCommerce, and fintech.

Rezolve Ai: The Infrastructure Layer for Stablecoin-Driven Commerce

With its foundational AI commerce platform natively integrated into Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, Rezolve Ai believes it is uniquely positioned to serve as the technology bridge between retailers and the new stablecoin economy.

Strategic Momentum and Enterprise Readiness

Cloud Distribution : Deep integrations with Microsoft and Google can unlock enterprise-grade scalability, trust, and deployment speed

: Deep integrations with Microsoft and Google can unlock enterprise-grade scalability, trust, and deployment speed Stablecoin Alignment : Rezolve Ai's infrastructure is architected to support wallet-based payments, including stablecoins like those issued by Tether

: Rezolve Ai's infrastructure is architected to support wallet-based payments, including stablecoins like those issued by Tether $30 Trillion Market2: Retail remains the world's largest and most fragmented payments landscape now primed for digital disruption via AI and compliant crypto



Daniel M. Wagner, CEO, Rezolve Ai:

"The GENIUS Act is expected to transform stablecoins from speculative assets into regulated digital dollars. Tether's commitment to compliance is a milestone, and Rezolve believes it is ready to connect this new liquidity to the real economy. With Microsoft, Google, and now Tether-aligned infrastructure, we are building the AI-powered rails for the future of global retail."

Investor Highlights

Early Adopter of infrastructure for stablecoin commerce under new U.S. law

for stablecoin commerce under new U.S. law Aligned with $150B+ Tether and ready to serve compliant crypto payments globally

and ready to serve compliant crypto payments globally Azure and Google Cloud-integrated , offering scalable and secure AI deployment

, offering scalable and secure AI deployment Positioned at the convergence of AI and Digital Currency, with proprietary IP and proven enterprise traction

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rezolve AI's strategic initiatives, including expectations regarding the GENIUS Act and Rezolve Ai's position in the market, and anticipated product, market, or structural developments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to market conditions, regulatory developments, execution timing, and existing or potential disputes with transaction participants. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Rezolve AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

