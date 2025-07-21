BRT Apartments Corp. Announces the Acquisition of Apartment Complex in Auburn, Alabama

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a real estate investment trust, today announced the acquisition of 1322 North, a 214-unit Class A apartment complex in Auburn, Alabama.

The acquisition of 1322 North complements BRT's ownership of The Village at Lakeside, an Auburn, Alabama property it has owned since 2019. The properties are located one mile from each other and near the region's two largest employers, Auburn University and East Alabama Medical Center. 1322 North was constructed in 2002 and consists of 214 apartment units contained in 14 two- and three-story residential buildings.

BRT acquired the property for $36.5 million (including a $24.4 million mortgage) through a joint venture in which it has an 80% equity interest. The mortgage matures in 2032, bears a 5.38% fixed interest rate, and is interest only through maturity. The joint venture contributed $13.4 million of equity for the transaction of which $10.7 million was contributed by BRT. In connection with its equity contribution, BRT borrowed $7.0 million from its $40 million credit facility which bears a current interest rate of 6.87%. BRT intends to pay off this outstanding balance through mortgage financings and refinancings from time-to-time through March 31, 2026.

Jeffrey A. Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The purchase of 1322 North is another example of our strategy of investing in properties in the Southeast, especially in markets that are growing with low supply and high demand for quality. This acquisition is a continuation of our approach to drive, over-time, AFFO and NAV per share growth by investing in properties that we can seamlessly integrate with our existing portfolio."

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of July 21, 2025, BRT owns or has interests in 30 multi-family properties with 8,161 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

