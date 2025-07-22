ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: ICG Enterprise Trust announces realisation of Datasite

22 July 2025

ICG Enterprise Trust announces realisation of Datasite, its fourth largest portfolio company

ICG Enterprise Trust plc ("ICGT") is pleased to announce that it has fully realised its co-investment1 in Datasite, a provider of software focused on virtual data rooms. At 31 January 2025, Datasite was ICGT's fourth largest company exposure, accounting for 1.9% of the Portfolio value. The co-investment portion accounted for 1.6% of the Portfolio value.

As a result of the sale ICGT has received cash proceeds of $30 million (£22 million), representing a 3% premium to the valuation at Q1 FY26.

ICGT made an $18 million co-investment (£14 million) in Datasite alongside ICG Strategic Equity V and CapVest in 2024. The transaction has generated an attractive return, particularly given the short hold period2.

1 Following this transaction, ICGT will retain a small stake in Datasite through its commitment to ICG Strategic Equity V. At 31 January 2025 this indirect exposure represented 0.3% of the Portfolio value.

2 Does not necessarily reflect the expected future performance and should not be used to compare returns among multiple private equity funds.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term compounding growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by ICG and other leading managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

