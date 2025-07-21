Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 of $243 million, or $1.63 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $190 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $169 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, "We're very pleased with the quarter's strong financial results, with earnings per share up 27% over the prior year period, and adjusted pre-provision net revenue up 14%. The net interest margin continued to improve, increasing to 3.17% from 2.98% a year ago, and customer-related noninterest income rose 7%."

Mr. Simmons continued, "Though average deposits were relatively flat, average loans were up 4% over last year. Credit results remained solid, with net charge-offs of only 7 basis points of average loans. While there are some signs of moderate slowing, including a stabilization of housing costs in many western U.S. markets, the economy has performed somewhat better than might have been expected earlier in the year, and we're incrementally more optimistic about growth in the back half of the year than we'd previously been."

