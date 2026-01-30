Zions Bancorporation's Board Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase And Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors ("board") has authorized a share repurchase of up to $75 million of the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The timing and amount of any such action will depend on market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other factors or uncertainties and may be updated at the discretion of the board.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2026.

Additionally, the board declared the regular quarterly cash dividend on the company's Series A perpetual preferred shares (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104). The cash dividends on the preferred shares are payable March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2026, with reference to the shareholder list as of the close of business on the prior business day, February 27, 2026.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation