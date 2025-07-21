Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883563 | ISIN: US7766961061 | Ticker-Symbol: ROP
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 10:00
473,20 Euro
+0,25 % +1,20
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
470,50472,7011:33
470,50472,7011:33
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 22:53 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

K1 Investment Management: K1 to Exit Subsplash in Strategic Sale to Roper Technologies

Transaction Marks K1's Fifth Exit to a Strategic Buyer and Third to a Publicly Listed Company in the Last Year

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Investment Management, LLC ("K1"), one of the largest investors in small-cap enterprise software, today announced that its portfolio company, Subsplash, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROP), a member of the S&P 500. The transaction is expected to close in the near term, and marks K1's third exit to a publicly traded strategic buyer in the past year.

Subsplash, co-founded in Seattle by CEO Tim Turner, is a leading AI-powered engagement platform purpose-built for mission-driven organizations. Its integrated suite of AI capabilities, mobile apps, media delivery, digital giving, group messaging, and church management tools powers connection and growth for over 20,000 faith-based organizations worldwide.

Following K1's initial investment in 2019, Subsplash has significantly expanded its product capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and monetization engine - organically growing annual recurring revenue (ARR) by approximately 7x from the fiscal year prior to investment. Subsplash transforms church engagement by creating an all-in-one AI platform that seamlessly integrates giving, media, and community connection. Over the course of the partnership, the company has introduced new features across live streaming, church management, and AI-powered content - strengthening their position as a category-leader while accelerating payment attachment rates and increasing platform adoption among existing users.

"This exit underscores K1's focus on backing founder-led companies and scaling them into category leaders," said George Mansour, Partner at K1. "Subsplash is a prime example of what's possible with the right mix of mission, market, and management. In an environment where liquidity has been scarce, this outcome demonstrates the strength of the Subsplash business - and ensures that its customers will continue to benefit from long-term investment, innovation, and platform continuity under a top-tier company like Roper."

"K1 was an invaluable partner on this journey. They brought deep domain knowledge and strategic clarity to the table, empowering our team to scale operationally while staying rooted in our mission," said Tim Turner, CEO of Subsplash. "We're thrilled to join Roper, whose commitment to long-term platform growth and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision. This next chapter will allow us to serve our customers even better, expanding the ways we help organizations connect with their communities and share life-changing content."

The sale of Subsplash marks K1's fifth exit to a strategic buyer and third to a publicly traded acquirer in the past year, a strong pace given broader market conditions. Notable recent realizations include Irwin (sold to FactSet), GoCanvas (sold to Nemetschek Group), and Axcient (sold to ConnectWise, a Thoma Bravo portfolio company), which contributed to a record year of distributions for K1 in 2024. This transaction also marks K1's third realization in 2025. No investment bankers were involved in the exit to Roper and the deal was originally sourced directly by K1's in-house business development team - underscoring both K1's differentiated sourcing model and its connectivity to strategic buyers in enterprise software.

About Subsplash

Subsplash is an industry leader in SaaS, fintech, and AI with an award-winning digital engagement platform used by over 20,000 leading churches and ministries around the world. Subsplash is passionate about helping mission-minded organizations engage their audiences through centralized, easy-to-manage systems. As the creators of the Ultimate Engagement Platform, they're dedicated to delivering delight to millions of people through custom mobile apps, AI, websites, live streaming, media hosting and delivery, online giving, events, church management, communication tools, and more. Additional information about Subsplash is available on the Company's website at www.subsplash.com.

About K1

K1 is one of the largest investors in small-cap enterprise software companies. Dedicated to transforming lives and industries by building category leaders in enterprise software, K1 has invested in over 250 companies since inception. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, the firm partners with strong management teams of high-growth B2B software businesses, utilizing operationally focused growth strategies to scale AI-powered, mission-critical systems of record.

K1's exclusive focus, driven by its single team, single office, and single fund strategy, has resulted in realizations for many of its portfolio companies. Examples include Apttus (sold to Thoma Bravo), Axcient (sold to Connectwise, backed by Thoma Bravo), Buildium (sold to RealPage), Certent (sold to insightsoftware, backed by TA Associates and Genstar), Checkmarx (sold to Insight Partners and Hellman & Friedman), Clarizen (sold to Planview, backed by TA Associates and TPG Capital), FMG Suite (sold to Aurora Capital Partners), GoCanvas (sold to Nemetschek Group), Granicus (sold to Vista Equity Partners and Harvest Partners), Inthinc (sold to Orbcomm), Irwin (sold to FactSet), Litera (sold to Hg Capital), Rave Mobile Safety (sold to TCV; now owned by Motorola Solutions), Subsplash (sold to Roper Technologies, NASDAQ: ROP), Unified (now owned by iHeartMedia), WorkForce Software (sold to Insight Partners, now owned by ADP) and Zapproved (sold to Exterro, backed by Leeds Equity).

For more information, visit k1.com and follow K1 Investment Management on LinkedIn.

SOURCE K1 Investment Management

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.