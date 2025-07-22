

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.7969 against the euro and a 5-day low of 0.8905 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 1.7906 and 0.8930, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie slipped to 0.6504 and 96.05 from early highs of 0.6528 and 96.38, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 0.88 against the loonie, 0.66 against the greenback and 94.00 against the yen.



