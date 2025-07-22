

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 1.9676 against the euro and a 6-day low of 87.72 against the yen, from early lows of 1.9587 and 88.09, respectively.



Against the Australia and the U.S. dollars, the kiwi edged up to 1.0958 and 0.5941 from early lows of 1.0930 and 0.5970, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.98 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the aussie and 0.58 against the greenback.



