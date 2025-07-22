S.L. Benfica has unveiled a transformative new masterplan for Estádio da Luz, positioning the stadium as a premier international sports and entertainment destination aligning it with the most exciting developments of its kind around the world while enhancing the fan experience and strengthening its connection with both supporters and the local community.

Populous has led all aspects of the masterplan design in collaboration with the renowned Lisbon-based architecture firm Saraiva Associados. Populous also served as the original designer of the stadium, which opened in 2004.

A World-Class District for Sports, Culture and Entertainment

The project will modernise the stadium's facilities and introduce new venues, amenities and public spaces to the surrounding precinct, creating a valuable civic asset for the people of Benfica and supporting the club's long-term financial sustainability.

The masterplan includes:

A 10,000-capacity multi-purpose indoor arena, capable of hosting concerts, cultural events, esports and major sporting events.

Two state-of-the-art indoor sports halls with capacities of 2,500 and 1,500 seats respectively, adaptable for basketball, volleyball, boxing and more that replace the current pavilions and swimming pool

A new community swimming pool (25x25m) with modern amenities, offering a recreational resource for fans and residents alike.

A new theatre and events space, holding up to 500 people.

An outdoor rooftop football pitch and a running track, creating immersive training and fitness environments in the heart of Lisbon.

Commercial and residential facilities

Enhanced Fan Experience at the Core

Benfiquistas as the club's supporters are known will enjoy a new pre- and post-match gathering space in the form of a 100m x 40m fan plaza in front of the stadium's main façade, inspired by Lisbon's famed civic squares such as Praça do Rossio.

With capacity for over 10,000 fans, the plaza will feature a DJ deck and event space, and will be surrounded by food and beverage outlets, retail and terraced restaurants establishing it as a year-round destination for the city.

Supporters will also benefit from a range of enhancements across the campus, including hospitality terraces, large-format sky-screen installations, and improved connectivity bridges to enhance movement and accessibility.

The statue of Eusébio a beloved icon of the club will be carefully relocated to stand at the main entrance to the plaza, prominently positioned against the backdrop of the stadium's façade to greet fans as they arrive.

Modernisation of the Estádio da Luz

The project will also refresh and reinvigorate the stadium itself. A new façade fluid and dynamic in its architecture redefines the stadium's form through a contemporary lens, tempering light and heat to provide shade for the concourses and enhance fan comfort, while preserving the building's iconic curved roof trusses.

The facade features integrated LED lighting that weaves a dynamic digital layer across the entire structure, illuminating the architecture on matchdays. It transforms the stadium into both a beacon for supporters and an immersive backdrop for the fan plaza. This programmable LED "skin" also allows the stadium to adapt effortlessly to a wide range of events, from football matches to concerts.

Michael Forward, Associate Principal at Populous and Lead Designer for the project, explains: "The stadium façade articulates a contemporary architectural language rooted in Lisbon's evolving urban narrative. A restrained palette of neutral tones fosters a seamless dialogue with the surrounding masterplan, while vertical louvres lend both rhythm and porosity to the envelope. The overall effect pays homage to Benfica's heritage while creating a striking visual effect looking confidently to the future."

Additionally, a new fourth level will be added to the stadium, outside the seating bowl, providing 6,800 sqm of mixed-use space that includes the potential for club offices, an increased-capacity premium hospitality offering and commercial facilities. This extension is part of a wider strategy to activate the stadium beyond matchdays and embed it more deeply in Lisbon's urban life.

Sustainability and Legacy

The project champions sustainable design principles, integrating photovoltaic panels on the arena roof, 'green' roofs, rainwater harvesting and landscape strategies that support ecological resilience. The development is designed not only to enhance the matchday experience but to provide long-term social and environmental benefits to the Lisbon community.

Quotes:

Rui Costa, President of S.L. Benfica, said: "This is an ambitious and strategic project, focused on our members, fans, and the continued growth of the club, which we intend to begin implementing immediately. Our aim is to enhance the stadium and wider masterplan facilities to support all sports and further strengthen Benfica's position, both in Portugal and around the world, as the country's leading sporting institution with completion in time for the major international competitions that Portugal will host. It is a project in the true Benfica spirit one that enhances the competitive environment, deepens the club experience, and welcomes all those who want to experience what it means to be part of the Chama Imensa, the greatest in Portugal. It is a commitment to make us stronger, more valuable, and an even greater leader."

Tom Jones, Senior Principal and Project Architect, said: "This masterplan is an example of how venue-anchored mixed-use developments can reinvigorate a whole district, and sets a new benchmark for how stadiums can serve as cultural and community beacons. Estádio da Luz will not just be a home for Benfica's proud history, but a catalyst for its vibrant future."

Jorge Betancor, Principal at Populous, who leads the firm's operations in Portugal, said: "The Estádio da Luz is one of Portugal's and Europe's most iconic stadiums. This project will modernise its facilities and create new amenities within the precinct for both spectators on matchdays and the public year-round aligning it with developments such as Wembley Stadium and Manchester City's Etihad Stadium. It will set a new benchmark in Portugal and at an exciting juncture in the country's sporting development as it builds towards World Cup 2030."

About Populous

Populous is a global architecture and design practice specialising in the design of sports and entertainment venues. The firm's portfolio includes Benfica's Estádio da Luz, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium in the UK, along with stadium-anchored masterplans such as Casablanca Stadium in Morocco set to become the largest football stadium in the world and Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. Over the last 40 years, the practice has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous' comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, brand activation, wayfinding, urban design, food beverage strategy, landscape architecture and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,500 staff and 31 offices on four continents, with regional centres in London, Kansas City and Brisbane.

