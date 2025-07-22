Anzeige
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 12:18 Uhr
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Monthly Factsheet as at 30 June 2025

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-european-trust

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

22 July 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
