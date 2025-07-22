

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $555 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $907 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $5.936 billion from $5.743 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $555 Mln. vs. $907 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $5.936 Bln vs. $5.743 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.70 to $7.80



