

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $608.48 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $809.13 million, or $3.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $4.403 billion from $4.599 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $608.48 Mln. vs. $809.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.03 vs. $3.83 last year. -Revenue: $4.403 Bln vs. $4.599 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News