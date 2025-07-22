Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Follow On Order from Human-Machine Interface Products Manufacturer Sun Display Systems

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation ("LPC") (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced it received a third purchase order for a LaserTower MegaCenter from Sun Display Systems, which specializes in Human-machine Interface (HMI) products for avionics, maritime and ground-based vehicles.

"LPC's relationship with Sun Display Systems spans over a decade, and we are excited to provide them with our next generation LaserTower Megacenter," said John Armstrong, Executive Vice President of LPC. "We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and supporting Sun Display Systems with innovative, laser-powered solutions that optimize their marking and engraving operations."

The LaserTower MegaCenter is engineered for high-volume industrial production environments, delivering non-contact, high-precision markings and engravings across a wide range of materials. As a high-performance, turnkey solution, it requires minimal maintenance and no consumables, ensuring a high return on investment and long-term value for manufacturers.

Laser marking is an optimal choice due to its exceptional accuracy, speed and durability-producing permanent, legible marks without physical contact or surface damage. Unlike traditional methods, it eliminates the need for inks, solvents or mechanical tools, reducing operational costs and environmental impact while enhancing traceability and product quality.

Sun Display Systems is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of Human-Machine Interface products, with over 90% of its processes done in-house.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

