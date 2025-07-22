Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Appoints Cameron Dorsey to Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Cameron Dorsey, M.Sc. to its Advisory Board. Mr. Dorsey is a qualified and experienced geoscientist with a deep understanding of Banded Iron Formation ("BIF") hosted gold deposits and will assist the Company in executing the exploration plan for its Miminiska property in northwestern Ontario.

"Storm is delighted to welcome Cameron to its Advisory Board," commented Bruce Counts, President & CEO of Storm Exploration Inc. "Cameron brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in exploring BIF hosted gold deposits and I am confident that he will make a significant contribution to advancing the Company's flagship Miminiska Project."

Cameron Dorsey

Cameron is an accomplished exploration geologist with 14 years of experience in mineral exploration across North America. He has managed and consulted on numerous successful projects in world-class mining districts, including Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Yukon.

During his time with Sabina Gold and Silver Corp., Cameron played a key role in advancing the Back River Gold Project in Nunavut, one of Canada's largest high-grade gold deposits hosted in banded-iron formation (BIF). His work ranged from detailed structural interpretation to leading targeted drilling programs that significantly expanded the project's resource base. As a core member of the exploration team, he contributed to growing the Back River resource to over 5 million ounces of gold.

With experience spanning both junior explorers and major mining companies, Cameron brings a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic insight in developing district-scale projects from grassroots discovery through to resource definition. He holds an MSc focused on the tectonics, structure, and stratigraphy of northwest British Columbia, and currently serves as VP Exploration for Golden Sky Minerals and Technical Advisor for Torr Metals. Both companies are exploring orogenic gold and Cu-Au porphyry assets across North America.

Miminiska Project

The Miminiska Project is located within the Miminiska-Fort Hope greenstone belt, approximately 350 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Miminiska is the Company's primary focus and hosts drill-confirmed, high-grade gold mineralization at two primary targets: Miminiska and Frond (refer to Figure 1). Historical assays include 5.75g/t Au over 20.84m* and 13.95g/t Au over 5.32m* with mineralization hosted in banded iron formation and associated shear zones.

Figure 1: Miminiska Property

1 Historical results have not been independently verified by Storm Exploration; and, there is no guarantee that the Company can reproduce the results in whole or in part. Potential investors should not rely on these historical results when making an investment decision

2 Technical Report on the Miminiska Lake Project: 2004-2005, B.J. McKay, P.Geol., 28-April-2005, Volume I

3 Geological Investigations Frond Lake Property, David S. Hunt B.Sc. P.Geo., February 2003, Appendix 1

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bruce Counts, P. Geo., President and CEO of Storm Exploration Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/storm-exploration-appoints-cameron-dorsey-to-its-advisory-board-1051190