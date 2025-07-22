

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher (DHR) increased full year 2025 adjusted net earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.70 to $7.80 versus previous guidance of $7.60 to $7.75. For full year, there is no change to the expectation that non-GAAP core revenue will grow approximately 3%. For the third quarter, the company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will grow low-single digits year-over-year.



For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $555 million, or $0.77 per share compared with $907 million, or $1.22 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.80, up 4.7%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues increased 3.5% year-over-year to $5.9 billion. Non-GAAP core revenue increased 1.5% year-over-year.



Separately, Danaher announced that Matthew Gugino, currently Group Chief Financial Officer of the Life Sciences Innovations Group and Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, will succeed Matthew McGrew as Chief Financial Officer effective February 28, 2026. McGrew will continue thereafter as an Executive Vice President of the company, as he begins a gradual transition to retirement.



'Matt McGrew's financial leadership over the past two decades has been instrumental in shaping the Danaher you see today,' said Rainer Blair, President and CEO.



Shares of Danaher are down 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



