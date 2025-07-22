Anzeige
WKN: A1XDTV | ISIN: NL0010696654 | Ticker-Symbol: UQ1
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 13:09
10,500 Euro
-15,32 % -1,900
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 13:10 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

uniQure to host earnings call on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, July 22, 2025N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs will report second quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Management will then host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast under the Events & Presentations section of uniQure's website at https://www.uniqure.com/investors-media/events-presentations, and following the event a replay will be archived for 90 days. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone. If you are joining the conference call, please dial in 15 minutes before the start time.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure's gene therapy for hemophilia B - an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development - represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:

Chiara Russo
Direct: 781-491-4371
Mobile: 617-306-9137
c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)		FOR MEDIA:

Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile:339-223-8541
t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

